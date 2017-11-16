Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi spent time Wednesday with coach Lane Kiffin and the Florida Atlantic football team.

Girardi, a Boca Raton, Florida, resident, met Kiffin when Kiffin was coaching at Alabama.

Kiffin had Girardi speak to Florida Atlantic team after practice, and Girardi's message was to make sure the Owls did everything they could on a daily basis to continue making this a special season.

"You don't want to look back and say, 'If I'd only done this or worked a little harder or been a little more focused.' Make sure you finish this," Girardi told the team.

Florida Atlantic (7-3) has won six straight games and is unbeaten in Conference USA play. The Owls can clinch their first-ever Conference USA championship game appearance with a win on Saturday over Florida International.

Thanks for coming to #thefaU Look forward to hosting Joe Saturday!!! #4timeworldchamp pic.twitter.com/sj08rIILGf — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 15, 2017

"It was cool because he's a fan," FAU linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said. "That was cool to hear. He was talking to us about making sure that you're prepared, making sure that you're ready to play and do whatever it takes to make sure that you are ready, so you don't feel like you left anything on the table."

Kiffin joked that Girardi didn't give him any Twitter advice.

Girardi plans to attend Saturday's game.

"If you build it, they will come," Kiffin said of celebrities showing up at FAU, which had suffered through three straight 3-9 seasons before Kiffin arrived this season.

Owls safety Jalen Young said Girardi told them not to let praise go to their heads.

"What I took from him was, 'Humble yourself or the game will humble you,'" running back Devin Singletary said. "What that means is [with] us having all this success right now, don't take none of this for granted ... 7-4 and 8-3 are two totally different feelings."