An argument between an Alabama and Auburn fan Monday over which team is better escalated to the point of gunfire, Mobile (Alabama) Police said.

According to police, the Alabama fan shot the Auburn fan outside of an Extenda Suites motel around 7 p.m. on Monday.

"The male subject got mad, pulled out a firearm and struck the victim in the thigh and fled," the police report said.

The victim's condition and the shooter's whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Auburn are set to play in the rivalry game known as the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25.

The winner will move on to play in the SEC championship game the following weekend and with a win could find itself with a spot in the College Football Playoff.