TCU quarterback Kenny Hill will not make the team's trip to Texas Tech this weekend, coach Gary Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hill's absence will clear the way for true freshman Shawn Robinson to make his first career start.

Patterson did not disclose why Hill won't travel to Lubbock. Earlier in the week, Patterson suggested Hill was injured, but did not reveal his injury.

Hill finished TCU's loss last weekend against Oklahoma.

Robinson, a former ESPN 300 recruit, has appeared in five games, completing 7 of 10 passes for 99 yards with two touchdowns.

Patterson also told the Star-Telegram that starting safety Niko Small and kicker Jonathan Song will not make the trip to Texas Tech. Leading tackler Travin Howard will be a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury, as well.

The Horned Frogs already have lost leading rusher Darius Anderson to a season-ending leg injury at Oklahoma.

TCU will need to win its next two games to make the Big 12 championship game. A loss would open the door for Oklahoma State and would also keep West Virginia alive in the chase.