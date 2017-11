Wisconsin hopes to prove its worth against Michigan. UCLA and USC provide a showdown between two top quarterback draft prospects. And playoff contenders on the outside look to creep back in by winning out. (0:57)

Huge losses by Then-No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame shook up the College Football Playoff rankings and left the door open for other contenders to return to the conversation.

With a slate of potentially lopsided nonconference games, the weekend might not have much drama, but with the playoff on the line, no team can afford to look ahead.

Where things stand

Here are the games that matter most in the playoff picture and what the teams' fans should be watching: