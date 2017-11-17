LSU will be without star pass-rusher Arden Key and inside linebacker Donnie Alexander on Saturday at Tennessee because of injuries.

Neither traveled with the Tigers to Knoxville. Freshmen K'Lavon Chaisson and Tyler Taylor will start in their places.

Key, a junior, set an LSU record last season with 12 sacks. He was also a First Team Preseason Coaches All-SEC selection at linebacker.

Key missed the first two games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery. He missed all of spring practice for what coach Ed Orgeron described as "personal reasons."

Alexander missed the Tigers' season opener for undisclosed reasons.