Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee has cleared concussion protocol and will start against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday, coach Mike Riley told reporters Friday night.

Lee was hit in the first half at Minnesota last week and did not play after halftime.

The junior quarterback has thrown for 2,539 yards, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. He has completed 57.2 percent of his passes (198 of 346).

The Cornhuskers (4-6, 3-4 Big Ten) have lost four of their past five games.