South Florida freshman wide receiver Kevaughn Dingle was arrested Friday on a felony charge of sexual battery.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office record show that Dingle was arrested at 11:15 a.m. ET on Friday and was booked two hours later.

A bond has not been set, and Dingle was still in jail as of Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office record.

South Florida campus police received a call about a possible battery from a residence hall early Friday morning, according to a department release obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

The release states that campus officers "developed sufficient cause" to arrest Dingle after interviewing him and gathering other information.

Dingle is redshirting this season at South Florida.