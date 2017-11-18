Michigan QB Brandon Peters stays down on the field after a big hit and is carted off. (0:31)

MADISON, Wis. -- Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters left Saturday's game on a medical cart after being hit hard by a Wisconsin defender in the third quarter.

Badgers linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel hit Peters as he released a pass on third down, driving the quarterback to the ground. Van Ginkel then began motioning to the Michigan sideline for athletic trainers to attend to Peters. The redshirt freshman took several minutes to sit up.

The nature of Peters' injury was not immediately clear.

Fifth-year senior John O'Korn, who started several games for the Wolverines last month, took over under center in the fourth quarter with No. 5 Wisconsin leading No. 24 Michigan 21-10. Wisconsin went on to win 24-10.

Peters was 9-for-18 passing for 157 yards before leaving the game. He narrowly missed throwing a touchdown pass to freshman Donovan Peoples-Jones in the first half; referees reviewed the play and decided the pass was not caught inbounds.