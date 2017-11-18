UCF football coach Scott Frost on Saturday shot down a report that he was nearing a seven-year, $35 million deal with his alma mater, Nebraska.

"That's just totally false," Frost said following No. 15 UCF's 45-19 win over Temple. "I haven't paid any attention to all of these whirlwind rumors and everything, and I'm not going to. I got an unbelievable team I'm coaching and I can promise you that no decision has been made."

A Bleacher Report tweet posted Friday night said that Frost, a former Huskers quarterback, was "close" to a deal to replace Mike Riley at Nebraska.

With his Knights standing at 10-0 and with a chance to post the first undefeated regular season in school history, Frost's name has been linked to several openings.

There were Nebraska fans in the stands Saturday, sitting right next to the UCF tunnel that led to the field, with signs that read, "Scott Come Back Home.'' Not to be outdone, another group of Tennessee fans had signs that read, "We Found Our Coach" and "There's Frost In Our Forecast.''

Frost, who took over the head-coaching job at UCF two years ago after serving as Oregon's offensive coordinator, is one of 16 semifinalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award.

