Heisman Trophy candidate and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield issued an apology for making inappropriate remarks and gestures toward Kansas players during the Sooners' 41-3 victory Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Mayfield threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns in a chippy game that was preceded by Kansas captains Daniel Wise, Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Joe Dineen Jr. refusing to shake Mayfield's hand following the coin toss. The three Jayhawks players instead stared stoically back at him, and Mayfield quickly pulled his hand away and clapped a couple of times.
Several insults were exchanged between Mayfield and the Jayhawks during the game. At one point, Mayfield lewdly grabbed his crotch while cursing across the field, and another time he yelled to fans behind his bench: "You have one win! Go cheer on basketball!"
"What I did was unacceptable," Mayfield said after the game. "I'm a competitive player, but what I did was unacceptable and disrespectful, and I truly do apologize."
Mayfield also apologized to children who were watching the game and saw his antics.
Said Sooners coach Lincoln Riley: "I was made aware after the game of the situation of Baker talking and gesturing toward them. ... It was a chippy game. And it was chippy from the second that their guys decided they didn't want to shake at our hands at the coin toss. The chippiness started there.
"But despite all that there's no excuse for that. Baker is a competitive guy, and let his emotions get the best of them. But again, very very chippy, emotional game, but we can't have that and he can't do that."
