Mayfield: 'I didn't lead us by example the right way' (1:11)

Heisman Trophy candidate and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield issued an apology for making inappropriate remarks and gestures toward Kansas players during the Sooners' 41-3 victory Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Mayfield threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns in a chippy game that was preceded by Kansas captains Daniel Wise, Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Joe Dineen Jr. refusing to shake Mayfield's hand following the coin toss. The three Jayhawks players instead stared stoically back at him, and Mayfield quickly pulled his hand away and clapped a couple of times.

Several insults were exchanged between Mayfield and the Jayhawks during the game. At one point, Mayfield lewdly grabbed his crotch while cursing across the field, and another time he yelled to fans behind his bench: "You have one win! Go cheer on basketball!"

"What I did was unacceptable," Mayfield said after the game. "I'm a competitive player, but what I did was unacceptable and disrespectful, and I truly do apologize."

Mayfield also apologized to children who were watching the game and saw his antics.