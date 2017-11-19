Scoop Jackson looks at the teams looking to fight through and avoid the dreaded "wall." For many teams with playoff hopes, they still have obstacles to overcome. (1:29)

The top nine teams in The Associated Press college football poll have held onto their spots, led by No. 1 Alabama. Northwestern and Boise State moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

A Saturday with few surprises and a lot of blowouts produced mostly expected ranking results heading into what figures to be an intriguing final two weeks of the season. Alabama, top ranked since the preseason, received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. No. 2 Miami received three first-place votes.

Oklahoma is No. 3, Clemson is No. 4 and Wisconsin is No. 5. Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and TCU round out the top 10.

There was some shuffling at the bottom of the rankings, with Michigan, North Carolina State and West Virginia dropping out after losses. Northwestern, which has won six straight, is No. 23, and Boise State is No. 25. Virginia Tech returned to the rankings at No. 24.