The Trojans use three rushing touchdowns, with Ronald Jones II running for 122 yards and two touchdowns, in a 28-23 win against the Bruins. (2:26)

UCLA fired head coach Jim Mora after six seasons, the school announced Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Jim Mora compiled a 46-30 record during his six years at UCLA, taking the Bruins to four bowl games. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

"Making a coaching change is never easy, but it's an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University," said UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero via statement. "Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes."

Mora compiled a 46-30 record with the Bruins, leading the school to a pair of school record-tying 10-win seasons and winning the PAC-12 South in 2013.