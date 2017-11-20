        <
          Coach Marcus Satterfield fired by Tennessee Tech after two seasons

          8:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Tech has fired coach Marcus Satterfield effective immediately after a 6-16 record over two seasons.

          School officials announced the move Sunday.

          Tennessee Tech plans a national search and named associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tyree Foreman as acting head coach.

          The 12th head coach in the program's history, Satterfield went 5-6 last season in his first year. But he was put on leave earlier this year before being reinstated in April. The Golden Eagles went 1-10 overall and finished last in the Ohio Valley Conference with a season-ending 24-0 loss to UT Martin on Saturday.

