The Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is one of the marquee games of the college football season and has provided legendary moments over the years. (0:52)

Ah, rivalry week. Whether the games matter for postseason reasons or just for bragging rights, they matter. Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have picked the ones they'll be watching most closely this week.

Most likely to create College Football Playoff chaos: Alabama at Auburn (Saturday 3:30 ET, CBS)

Kiper: Yes, I'm picking the Tigers, who are peaking at the right time, to win at home. I've had Auburn reaching the College Football Playoff since before the season, and I'm not backing off now. What happens after the Auburn win will be absolute chaos. It would mean an Auburn-Georgia matchup in the SEC title game, assuming the Bulldogs win at Georgia Tech this weekend. And it would mean that Alabama is still lurking with only one loss. Couldn't the SEC get two teams into the playoff, with the Crimson Tide one of them? If Georgia wins, that would be two one-loss teams in the SEC. I'm glad I'm not on the CFP committee.

Most likely to vault a player into the Heisman discussion: Louisville at Kentucky (Saturday, noon ET, SEC Network)

Kiper: This is still Baker Mayfield's trophy to lose, but his antics Saturday had to have hurt him in the eyes of Heisman voters. And Lamar Jackson, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, is right there with very similar stats to what he put up in 2016. In fact, he has been a more efficient passer with less talent around him. That's what's hurting him in the Heisman discussion -- Louisville has lost four games and isn't as good as last season. But if he goes out and puts up five touchdowns and 400 total yards in a win at Kentucky on Saturday, shouldn't he move up the rankings? At the very least, he deserves to be headed back to New York City for the second straight year.

If Lamar Jackson puts up eye-popping numbers against Kentucky, he could steal some Heisman votes from Baker Mayfield. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Most likely to be a blowout: Wisconsin at Minnesota (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Kiper: The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe, which began in 1890, could get ugly. The Gophers are coming off a shutout loss at Northwestern and have to win to make a bowl game, and the Badgers still have their eyes on the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff. Wisconsin is much better -- and has won the past 13 matchups, bringing the series to an even 59-59-8. Expect the Badgers to make it 14 on Saturday.

Game I would pay to see: Auburn at Alabama

McShay: I remember growing up going to Ohio State-Michigan games every year (my grandfather worked with Bo Schembechler), and thinking that was the rivalry. Then I saw the 2002 Iron Bowl in person. You add in the CFB Playoff implications and I'd happily give a few shekels to see this one live. Auburn is confident, playing well and healthier than Alabama -- but I learned a long time ago not to bet against Nick Saban in November. This one will be fun.

My favorite game to watch: Ohio State at Michigan (Saturday, noon ET, FOX)

As I referenced above, I've seen a lot of this rivalry over the years. And there is certainly hatred between the two teams. This one doesn't have CFB Playoff implications for Michigan, but you know Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines would like nothing more than to ruin Ohio State's slim playoff hopes. Will a two-loss Buckeyes team be able to make the top four? It won't matter if they can't take care of business against Michigan.

Prospect on the rise

Kiper: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

I had left Williams on my Big Board throughout his recovery from a knee injury suffered against USC in September, which forced him to miss seven games, and he returned Saturday in the Longhorns' road win over West Virginia. He didn't miss a beat, playing great and helping Texas rush for 233 yards in the upset. Williams, who is 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, is a complete offensive lineman and pure left tackle prospect. He plays with great feet and balance and drives defenders off the ball to open running lanes. He also has good lower-body strength. Williams struggled early this season in a loss to Maryland, but he overpowered West Virginia defenders Saturday and made the case to be the No. 1 tackle off the board in the 2018 draft.

Almost famous

Kiper: Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida

Senat is a fireplug. The 6-foot, 310-pound tackle was extremely impressive in the win over Tulsa, with 13 total tackles and half a sack. He's second on his team in tackles this season, which is crazy from an interior defender. The fifth-year senior has improved every season, and he was the Bulls' defensive MVP last season. He can play the run and pass, is quick off the ball, and has good hands and quickness. Centers and guards can't block him. He has 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season.

McShay: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

The former walk-on had eight catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-45 win over SMU on Saturday. He's now Memphis' career leader in receptions and holds the single-season record for receptions. There are some durability concerns and he's a bit undersized (5-11, 190 pounds), but he's an effective route runner with above-average burst and good open-field instincts after the catch.