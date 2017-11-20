        <
          Will Grier out 4-6 weeks after undergoing finger surgery

          Grier injured diving for pylon (0:57)

          West Virginia QB Will Grier is rushed to the locker room after injuring his throwing hand against Texas. (0:57)

          12:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia quarterback Will Grier has undergone surgery on a broken finger in his throwing hand and will miss four to six weeks.

          Coach Dana Holgorsen on Monday did not explicitly rule out Grier for the 7-4 Mountaineers' bowl game but said coming back is "going to be kind of tough."

          Grier injured the middle finger on his right hand in Saturday's 28-14 loss to Texas as he dove for the pylon on a first-quarter run. He underwent surgery Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

          Redshirt sophomore Chris Chugunov will get his first career start on Saturday at No. 3 Oklahoma.

