West Virginia QB Will Grier is rushed to the locker room after injuring his throwing hand against Texas. (0:57)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia quarterback Will Grier has undergone surgery on a broken finger in his throwing hand and will miss four to six weeks.

Coach Dana Holgorsen on Monday did not explicitly rule out Grier for the 7-4 Mountaineers' bowl game but said coming back is "going to be kind of tough."

Grier injured the middle finger on his right hand in Saturday's 28-14 loss to Texas as he dove for the pylon on a first-quarter run. He underwent surgery Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Redshirt sophomore Chris Chugunov will get his first career start on Saturday at No. 3 Oklahoma.