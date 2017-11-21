Former Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee has been charged with a felony after repeatedly punching an assistant coach earlier this month during a home game against Southeast Missouri State.

Lee, 22, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury for the Nov. 11 incident, according to Davidson County (Tennessee) court records. Lee was arrested on Monday and released after posting a $7,500 bond, according to court records.

TSU strength coach T.J. Greenstone, whose job during games is to keep players away from the sideline to avoid penalties, was giving verbal directives to the team when he was hit multiple times in the head by Lee and then fell to the ground.

Greenstone "has subsequently been having medical difficulties as a result from the altercation," according to the arrest affidavit.

Lee, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound part-time starter, was kicked off the team by coach Rod Reed and then expelled from the school.

Greenstone is a former Vanderbilt player who has been with Tennessee State since 2014.