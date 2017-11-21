Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says that he doesn't hold a grudge against Kansas players or coach David Beaty after the Jayhawks refused to shake QB Baker Mayfield's hand before the game. (0:25)

Kansas football coach David Beaty announced Tuesday that linebacker Joe Dineen, defensive tackle Daniel Wise and defensive end Dorance Armstrong won't serve as captains Saturday at Oklahoma State.

The three Jayhawks snubbed the handshake attempt of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield at midfield after the coin toss prior to kickoff last weekend.

In a phone interview with ESPN, Dineen called the ploy to send a message to Mayfield and the Sooners "a dumb impulse decision."

"That's not how this game should be played," Dineen said. "It won't happen from me or from this program again."

As tensions on both sides escalated following the coin toss snub, Mayfield grabbed his crotch and appeared to yell "F--- you!" at the Kansas sideline during the third quarter.

On Monday, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Mayfield wouldn't serve as a captain in the Sooners' regular-season finale against West Virginia for his actions. Riley also said Mayfield would not start in his final home appearance with the Sooners.

Also on Tuesday, the Big 12 announced a public reprimand of Mayfield, Dineen, Wise, Armstrong and Kansas' Jeremiah Booker for their actions last Saturday.