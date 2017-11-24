Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald suffers a lower leg injury in the first quarter and leaves the game on a cart. As he's leaving the field, Fitzgerald attempts to cheer on his teammates. (0:41)

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was carted off the field in the first quarter Thursday night against Ole Miss with a serious right ankle injury.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Fitzgerald was running the ball when he was tackled and his leg bent awkwardly. Athletic trainers immediately ran onto the field and tended to the QB for several minutes as players on both teams took a knee in Starkville.

Fitzgerald eventually had the leg put in an air cast before being carted away. He urged his team along from the cart even as he left the field and actually was seen watching the game from the edge end of the stadium in the second quarter.

Mississippi State athletic officials officially called it an ankle injury but said more tests were set to be done to determine its extent.

Keytaon Thompson replaced him for the No. 14 Bulldogs, who were trailing 7-0 at the time of the injury. The freshman has thrown for 66 yards and a touchdown this season.

Fitzgerald came into the game leading the SEC in yards rushing for a quarterback, with 968 yards on the ground in 11 games. He also has thrown for 1,770 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Fitzgerald entered the game 230 passing yards and 32 rushing yards away from becoming the first player in SEC history with multiple seasons of 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Last year in the Egg Bowl, he ran for a school-record 258 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for three TDs.

