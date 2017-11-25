Football fashion: They're lumberjacks and they're OK

The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson breaks down some of the patriotic uniforms and gear being worn by college football teams this week. (3:21)

It's rivalry week and that comes with rivalry trophies, and there might not be one better than Paul Bunyan's Axe. It's literally a giant axe that the winners of the Wisconsin-Minnesota game get to carry around after the game.

Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire

Bunyan is a lumberjack known for his superhuman exploits and blue ox. He also wears a red, plaid, flannel shirt. So, in honor, of the axe's mythic owner, Wisconsin's going plaid.

Ohio State will wear special decals this weekend, honoring former Buckeye Terry Glenn.

The bucks are rocking these helmet stickers for my dad when we play this weekend. How awesome. Much love to all the Buckeyes out there 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/DlBnBaSDL1 — Terry Glenn (@TerryGlennJr) November 23, 2017

Glenn walked on at Ohio State before becoming a 1995 consensus All-American receiver, Biletnikoff Award winner and first-round draft pick.

The Buckeyes will also be wearing alternate uniforms against rival Michigan. This uniform is all white with the black and gray numbers. It also features the Buckeye Wolf design helmet.