        <
        >

          Source: Texas Tech expected to give McLane Carter first career start at QB

          3:54 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Texas Tech is expected to give McLane Carter his first career start at quarterback Friday at Texas, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          RedRaiderSports.com first reported Texas Tech would replace Nic Shimonek, who has started all season, with Carter, a former junior-college transfer. The Red Raiders scored just three points in a home loss to TCU last weekend, and Shimonek threw for just 137 yards and an interception.

          Carter has nine passing attempts for Texas Tech this season, though two of those went for touchdowns. Shimonek is expected to play, as well.

          At 5-6, Texas Tech needs a victory over the Longhorns to gain bowl eligibility.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.