Texas Tech is expected to give McLane Carter his first career start at quarterback Friday at Texas, a source confirmed to ESPN.

RedRaiderSports.com first reported Texas Tech would replace Nic Shimonek, who has started all season, with Carter, a former junior-college transfer. The Red Raiders scored just three points in a home loss to TCU last weekend, and Shimonek threw for just 137 yards and an interception.

Carter has nine passing attempts for Texas Tech this season, though two of those went for touchdowns. Shimonek is expected to play, as well.

At 5-6, Texas Tech needs a victory over the Longhorns to gain bowl eligibility.