Florida officials are scheduled to meet with UCF coach Scott Frost's representatives in Orlando this weekend as the Gators are preparing to move on in case former Oregon coach Chip Kelly chooses the UCLA job, sources told ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Edward Aschoff.

Sources said that Kelly has not informed the Gators of a decision, but Florida officials feel their chances of landing the current ESPN analyst have diminished since meeting with him at his home in New Hampshire last Sunday.

Kelly met with UCLA officials in Los Angeles on Tuesday and is expected to make a decision between Florida and UCLA in the coming days.

Frost is in his second season at UCF, ranked No. 15 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

Other candidates who might be considered for Florida's opening include Mississippi State's Dan Mullen, West Virginia's Dana Holgorsen, Washington State's Mike Leach and Oregon's Willie Taggart.