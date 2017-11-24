After a massive fight breaks out and both Baylor's and TCU's benches clear, the refs give everyone on the benches and on the field an unsportsmanlike penalty. (2:04)

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told ESPN Radio's Ian Fitzsimmons that the conference will go back and review the tape from Friday's TCU-Baylor game to see if there are further penalties or suspensions as a result of a fight late in the third quarter of No. 12 TCU's 45-22 victory.

Things got chippy late in the third quarter: Baylor's JaMycal Hasty was being pulled down near the Bears' sideline by another defender when defensive tackle Chris Bradley came in and hit him hard from behind. A Baylor lineman then shoved Bradley, and another TCU defender got involved.

After a lot of shoving and a few punches thrown -- and TCU coach Gary Patterson among those trying to keep his players from running all the way across the field into the fray -- officials announced that every player on both teams had been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

TCU plays Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 2.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.