          Gary Patterson has two years tacked onto contract by TCU

          5:04 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          TCU and football coach Gary Patterson have agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

          The school announced the two-year extension after the Horned Frogs' 45-22 home win over Baylor in their regular-season finale, Patterson's 100th Big 12 win with the program.

          No. 12 TCU will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game next week.

          Patterson, 57, is 159-56 since taking over at TCU in 2000. He has won 10 or more games in 11 of 17 seasons at the school.

          Patterson's name has been mentioned for the potential vacancy at Texas A&M if Kevin Sumlin is fired, as well as the opening at Tennessee.

          Patterson's total compensation rose to $5.1 million in 2017.

