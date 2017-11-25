PASADENA, Calif. -- UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen left the field late in the first half of the Bruins' regular-season finale Friday night against California and did not return.

With just over a minute left in the second quarter, Rosen was spun around, and his head and right shoulder were slammed to the grass. He was removed from the game and quickly evaluated by trainers on the sideline.

When the second half began, Rosen was not with the team on the sideline, but he appeared later dressed in a sweatsuit.

The play is likely to be Rosen's final snap at the Rose Bowl. A junior, he is widely expected to declare for the NFL draft following the season.

Rosen missed UCLA's game at Utah on Nov. 3 with a concussion and missed the final six games last season because of a shoulder injury.

He has said multiple times in the past few weeks he plans to play in a potential bowl game should the Bruins receive an invitation. Going into Friday's game, UCLA needed a win to reach bowl eligibility.