Stanford star running back Bryce Love will play Saturday night against Notre Dame after aggravating an ankle injury last week, Cardinal coach David Shaw announced.

Love, a Heisman Trophy hopeful who ranks second nationally in rushing, with 1,723 yards, left Stanford's Nov. 18 victory over California in the fourth quarter because of the ankle injury.

Love missed an Oct. 20 win at Oregon State because of the injury and aggravated it Nov. 11 in a win over Washington.

Love has scored a touchdown in every game and eclipsed 100 rushing yards in all but one contest.