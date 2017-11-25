Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett leaves the game against Michigan after sustaining an injury on a tackle in the third quarter. (0:19)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett left Saturday's game against Michigan favoring his right leg.

Barrett needed help getting back to his feet after taking a hit in the third quarter and then walked directly up the stadium tunnel to Ohio State's locker room. The ninth-ranked Buckeyes trailed rival Michigan 20-14 when Barrett left the game.

He threw for one touchdown pass and ran for another prior to exiting. He led Ohio State's offense with 15 carries for 67 yards midway through the third quarter while completing 3 of 8 passes for 30 yards.

Earlier in the game, the three-time Ohio State captain became just the second player in FBS history to tally both 100 career passing touchdowns and 40 career rushing touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins replaced Barrett under center.

Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel was injured on Haskins' first drive after a downfield collision with Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack.