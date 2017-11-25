Kansas athletic director Sheahon Zenger said in a statement Saturday that football coach David Beaty will return next season.

"Coach Beaty and I have been evaluating the program throughout the season and will continue to do so now that the season has concluded," Zenger said. "While we know the results of this season are not acceptable, the rebuilding of this program is a process, and Coach Beaty will continue to lead us through it."

The Jayhawks fell to 1-11 following a season-ending 58-17 loss Saturday at Oklahoma State.

Beaty is 3-33 in three seasons with the Jayhawks.

Last December, weeks after the Jayhawks' stunning win over Texas, Kansas gave Beaty a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season. The Jayhawks, however, have not won a Big 12 game since.

"I'm excited and encouraged about the coaching staff's recruiting efforts and the facility upgrades we've made thus far and those we are about to begin," said Zenger, referring to the university goal to raise $350 million over the next five years to upgrade Memorial Stadium and other football-related facilities.

"As we all know, recruits want to see first-class facilities; thanks to some amazing benefactors who understand what it takes to build a program, we plan to provide our coaching staff with even more recruiting resources."