Florida has lost three commitments in its 2018 class since head coach Jim McElwain was fired in late October.

The latest prospect to decommit is ESPN 300 wide receiver Jacob Copeland, the No. 42 overall prospect.

Leave your negative thoughts to yourself. God has a plan for me❗️🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/RBBw3nAddi — Jacob Copeland 🐐 (@JCope1era) November 26, 2017

Copeland joins ESPN 300 wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Taylor Upshaw, who flipped his commitment to Michigan, in leaving the Florida recruiting class. The 6-foot receiver from Pensacola, Florida, had only been committed to Florida since August, but felt as though he needed to reopen his recruitment and reevaluate his options.

Alabama is one school in the mix for the four-star receiver, but others will certainly try to get back in the race now that Copeland has opened up his recruitment.

Copeland was the top-ranked commitment in Florida's class, but with his decommitment, the Gators are left with 15 total commitments, eight of which are ESPN 300 prospects. There is still potential for more decommitments in this class as ESPN 300 quarterback Matt Corral, who is committed to the Gators, recently took a visit to Alabama for its game against Mercer.

Without a head coach in place and the early signing period in December coming up quickly, Florida might see this class get worse before it gets better.