Despite beating rival Arizona on Saturday, Todd Graham did not save his job. Arizona State fired the coach on Sunday.

The Sun Devils beat Arizona 42-30 to finish the regular season 7-5 and 6-3 in the Pac-12.

The school said in a statement that Graham and his staff will stay on through the team's bowl appearance.

Graham, 52, went 46-31 in six seasons in Tempe, winning 10 games in both 2013 and 2014. He is 2-2 in bowl games.

"When evaluating our head coaches, we have been very clear in our four-prong approach: integrity, academics, performance and fan affinity advancement," Arizona State vice president of athletics Ray Anderson said in a statement. "From the moment he arrived in Tempe, Todd helped change the culture and emphasized the student in student-athlete here at Arizona State, elevating the program to unprecedented heights in the classroom and strong citizenship across the board.

"However, our athletic department, university and community expect our football program to compete on the field for Pac-12 titles, be competitively consistent and qualify to participate in major bowl games on a regular basis. In evaluating Todd's body of work over a four-year period, it became clear that a change is necessary."

Graham came to Arizona State from Pittsburgh where he was 6-6 in one season. Before that he spent four seasons at Tulsa, amassing a 36-17 record.

Coming into the season, the Arizona State program had been in decline for three straight seasons. After winning the division with an 8-1 conference record in 2013, the Sun Devils went 6-3, 4-5 and 2-7 and it was understood Graham needed to engineer a significant turnaround to save his job.

Anderson chose not to extend his contract after the Sun Devils finished 5-7 overall in the 2016 season.

"Losing records over more than one year in any sport are unacceptable," Arizona president Michael Crow said before this season began. "You have to look at what the reasons are and the dynamics, but coach Graham completely understands that his very successful start at ASU has got to be realized again."

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura was used in this report.