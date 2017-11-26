Chris Low explains that even though Tennessee and Greg Schiano are close to finalizing a deal for the head coaching spot, the reaction from Tennessee fans could cause this deal to fall through. (0:56)

Tennessee has been deluged with protests over the reported impending hiring of Greg Schiano as head football coach, with people citing his alleged connection to the Jerry Sandusky era at Penn State.

Schiano, Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator at Ohio State, and Tom Bradley, defensive coordinator under recently fired UCLA coach Jim Mora, were both Penn State assistants under Joe Paterno during Sandusky's tenure.

Both have denied allegations of their knowledge of child abuse by Sandusky from a 2015 deposition by ex-Penn State assistant Mike McQueary. The allegations became public in July 2016, at which time both Meyer and Mora defended their assistants' integrity.

Earlier Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN that Tennessee was finalizing a contract with Schiano.

The news was first reported by USA Today Sports.

Editor's Picks Texas A&M fires coach Sumlin after six seasons Texas A&M has fired football coach Kevin Sumlin after a 7-5 season that ended with a 42-21 loss to LSU.

Florida hires Miss. State's Mullen as coach After six seasons at Mississippi State, Dan Mullen is heading to Florida to be its next football coach.

Arizona State fires Graham after 7-5 season Todd Graham led Arizona State to a win over rival Arizona on Saturday, but he was still fired on Sunday, the school announced. 2 Related

Schiano has previous head coaching experience, having coached in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at the college level for Rutgers.

Schiano, 51, has spent the past two seasons as Meyer's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. He had been out of coaching since 2013, after he was fired by the Buccaneers following an 11-21 tenure in two seasons.

Schiano went 68-67 in 11 seasons as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11, guiding the Scarlet Knights to six winning campaigns and six bowl games in his last seven seasons there.

The Volunteers fired Butch Jones on Nov. 12, the day after they lost 50-17 at Missouri to fall to 0-6 in SEC play. He had a 34-27 record in five seasons at Tennessee. The Volunteers lost to Vanderbilt 42-24 to finish 4-8, 0-8 in the SEC, their first eight-loss season in school history and their first winless campaign in the SEC.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low contributed to this report.