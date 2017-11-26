Tennessee is finalizing a contract with Greg Schiano to name him their new head coach, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by USA Today Sports.

Schiano, 51, is currently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said: "I know he was contacted. That's all I know at this point."

Schiano has previous head coaching experience, having coached in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at the college level for Rutgers.

Schiano, 51, has spent the past two seasons as Urban Meyer's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. He had been out of coaching since 2013, after he was fired by the Buccaneers following an 11-21 tenure in two seasons.

"I know [Schiano] was contacted," Meyer said. "That's all I know at this point."

Schiano went 68-67 in 11 seasons as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11, guiding the Scarlet Knights to six winning campaigns and six bowl games in his last seven seasons there.

The Volunteers fired Butch Jones on Nov. 12, the day after they lost 50-17 at Missouri to fall to 0-6 in SEC play. He had a 34-27 record in five seasons at Tennessee. The Volunteers lost to Vanderbilt 42-24 to finish 4-8, 0-8 in the SEC, their first eight-loss season in school history and their first winless campaign in the SEC.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low contributed to this report.