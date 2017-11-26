TCU safety Nick Orr has been suspended for the first half of the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma, the league announced Sunday.

The suspension stems from his involvement in the bench-clearing skirmish that broke out in Friday's TCU-Baylor game. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said there was "clear video evidence" of Orr throwing punches.

Orr, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last year, is tied for second on TCU with 59 tackles.

Baylor's JaMycal Hasty was assessed a half-game suspension and D.J. Artis was given a full-game suspension. With Baylor's season over, they will serve their suspensions next season in the conference opener against Kansas.