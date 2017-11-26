Miami starting tight end Christopher Herndon IV will undergo season-ending knee surgery this week, the team announced Sunday.

Herndon injured the MCL in his left knee during Friday's loss at Pitt. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound senior had 40 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns this season, which are all career highs and rank second on the team in all three categories.

"Chris Herndon has been a warrior for us," coach Mark Richt said in a conference call ahead of Saturday's ACC championship game against Clemson. "He's been a great player and a great leader on and off the field. He's the kind of person you love to coach, and I know he's going to have a really wonderful NFL career. It's a shame he can't finish with us because he's very important for us. He's been a mainstay in this offense, so I want to thank him first and foremost for everything he's done for us."

Sophomore Michael Irvin II, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, will start at tight end. Irvin served a suspension this season for off-the-field reasons, but Richt said Sunday that Irvin has earned the right to play.

"He's gotten better as the season has gone along," Richt said.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson contributed to this report.