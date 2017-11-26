Michigan Wolverines quarterback Wilton Speight will play his final season at another school, he announced Sunday on Instagram.

Speight started for Michigan last season and began this season as the starter before being sidelined with three fractured vertebrae in his back. He wrote that his time at Michigan "has been nothing short of spectacular" but that he would transfer for the 2018 season. Speight thanked coach Jim Harbaugh and former Michigan coach Brady Hoke in the post.

"I don't know where next will be, and I'll use these next four weeks to figure that out," Speight wrote. "I'm excited to keep pursuing my dreams in a new jersey, but will forever root for the boys wearing the winged helmet. Go blue!"

Speight finishes his Michigan career with 3,192 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He started Michigan's first four games before suffering the injury in a win at Purdue. Harbaugh criticized Purdue for what he called substandard facilities in handling Speight's injury, and Speight's father, Bobby, told The Detroit News that Purdue's facility was "an absolute train wreck."

Senior John O'Korn and eventually sophomore Brandon Peters took over at quarterback following Speight's injury, with Peters emerging before suffering a head injury in Michigan's Nov. 18 loss at Wisconsin. Peters or freshman Dylan McCaffrey, ESPN's No. 6-ranked quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, likely will handle the quarterback duties next season.

Michigan finished the regular season at 8-4 after Saturday's loss to rival Ohio State. The Wolverines will learn their bowl destination next Sunday.