Minnesota sophomore quarterback Demry Croft, who started the team's final six games, reportedly has left the program.

A team spokesman told the (St. Paul) Pioneer Press on Sunday that Croft asked for and received his release from coach P.J. Fleck following Saturday's 31-0 loss to Wisconsin.

Croft set a team quarterback rushing record with 183 yards in a Nov. 11 win over Nebraska, but Minnesota (5-7) went scoreless in its final two games and Croft completed just 41 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He went 3-for-9 for 40 yards in the loss to Wisconsin.

Croft has two years of eligibility remaining. He lost the offseason quarterback competition with senior Conor Rhoda and was suspended in September for an unspecified rules violation. Croft relieved Rhoda in a loss to Michigan State and kept the starting job the rest of the season.