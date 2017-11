BYU on Monday fired offensive coordinator Ty Detmer, who was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the Cougars, according to a source.

Detmer just completed his second season with BYU, his first college coaching position after coaching at a Texas high school. BYU finished 4-9 and scored only 221 points, failing to eclipse 20 points in nine contests.

Detmer won the 1990 Heisman Trophy before beginning a 14-year NFL career with six teams. He was a two-time All-American for the Cougars.