          Travin Howard, Niko Small expected back for Big 12 title game

          play
          TCU tops Baylor, punches ticket to Big 12 title game (1:32)

          Kenny Hill throws three touchdown passes as No. 12 TCU earns a spot in the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma by defeating Baylor 45-22. (1:32)

          1:14 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          TCU expects to have leading tackler Travin Howard and safety Niko Small back for the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma, coach Gary Patterson said Monday.

          Both starters have missed the past two games with injuries.

          Howard, an All-Big 12 linebacker last year, has 89 tackles. Small is a two-year starter.

          The Horned Frogs will be without safety Nick Orr for the first half Saturday. The Big 12 suspended Orr for his involvement in the skirmish that broke out during last Friday's TCU-Baylor game. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby noted "clear video evidence" of Orr throwing punches.

