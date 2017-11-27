Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says sidelines have gotten to be "too much," and states, "From this point forward, there will be no human being near our sideline." (0:35)

In spite of Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's demand for an "all-out investigation" into who bumped star quarterback J.T. Barrett before the Michigan game, the school has given its account of the incident to the Big Ten office, which is conducting a larger review of game-day operations, OSU athletic director Gene Smith said on Monday.

"We're not doing a full-blown investigation to find the photographer," Smith said. "We're looking at what things led up to that." Editor's Picks Buckeyes' Barrett (knee) probable vs. Badgers Buckeyes QB J.T. Barrett (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin, head coach Urban Meyer said Monday.

Following the game, Meyer was angry Barrett suffered a "non-football injury" during warm-ups. Barrett has said that a person with a camera bumped him on the crowded sideline at Michigan Stadium, which aggravated his knee. Smith said Barrett gave the Big Ten office his synopsis.

"The conference office asked us for our account of what happened," Smith said. "The conference office is gathering data. That's the extent of it. The outcome of it will ultimately be improved operations. There's no attempt to try and find a person. The attempt is to find out what happened, what corrective measures we need to put in place. Urban has decided, which I agree with, that we have too many inside the box." A sideline collision with a photographer at Michigan Stadium on Saturday aggravated a previous knee injury suffered by Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett. Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Smith said the Big Ten's review of game-day procedures and facilities was prompted in September, when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh condemned the visiting locker room conditions at Purdue, and Smith said Ohio State filed a complaint to the league about "horrendous" conditions at IU. Smith said he spoke to Indiana athletic director Fred Glass about it.

"Our locker room was horrendous," Smith said. "Part of that is they were under construction."

Smith said the Buckeyes had no air conditioning and were cramped.

"We actually had guys who were sitting outside the locker room partially dressed," he said. "It was a bad situation. ... We all realize we need to just talk about our experiences at different places and come up with some operational guidelines."

The conference athletic directors met in October to discuss the problems, and commissioner Jim Delany has appointed a deputy in his office to look into it over the next six months. Delany was not immediately available for comment.

Smith said the incident with Barrett will be rolled into the larger league-wide review, and the Big Ten athletic directors hope to determine new policies at their next meeting in February.

"This is not a resolution to an investigation, I want to be clear," he said, "it's a resolution to how we better manage our operations on the field" as a conference.