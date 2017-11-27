Matt Campbell and Iowa State have reached a new deal worth $22.5 million over the next six years, the school announced Monday.

Campbell's guaranteed annual salary will increase from $2.1 million to $3.5 million, the school said. Athletic director Jamie Pollard also agreed to provide Campbell with an additional $1 million for incremental raises for his staff.

"I want to thank Jamie for respecting my desire to hold off these conversations until our regular season ended and also for being proactive in supporting the needs of my staff and team as we build a legacy at Iowa State," Campbell said in a statement. "The commitment that he and Iowa State have made to us - including some exciting facility enhancements on the horizon - has been critical to my vision for our team going forward."

In his second season in Ames, Campbell's Cyclones went 7-5 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 play, including wins over Oklahoma and TCU -- who were both in the top five of the polls at the time, and who will meet in the conference championship game this weekend.

Coming into the season, Iowa State had just one top-five win in its history.

As a result, Campbell became a hot name on the coaching carousel in recent weeks. However, a stiff $9.4 million buyout and Campbell's desire to remain in Ames helped the school hammer out a new deal.

"We are just getting started at Iowa State," said Campbell, who turns 38 Wednesday. "To see our culture rapidly developing in concert with some excellent incoming recruits, we are developing a foundation for a program on the brink of success. Most importantly, I want to continue this journey and take Iowa State and its fan base to levels it has never reached. Now, it's time to hit the recruiting trail and continue to build on what has been achieved this season."

Campbell will hold a press conference to discuss the new deal Tuesday morning.