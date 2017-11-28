Texas running back Chris Warren III announced Monday that he will transfer out of the program.

The junior, who was the Longhorns' primary back early this season but moved to tight end late in the season, has one year of eligibility remaining, but does have a redshirt season should he transfer to another FBS school and need to sit out per NCAA rules.

Warren finished his 2017 season with 71 carries and 314 rushing yards, both third on the team and second among the team's running backs.

"It was a difficult decision, and I'm thankful to all of my teammates and coaches I've had on the 40 Acres," Warren said in a statement. "Texas is a special place, and I'm appreciative to have had the opportunity to grow as a person and a student-athlete here."

Warren started at running back in three of the Longhorns' first five games this season but only once in the final seven games. Warren finished with 1,150 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in his three-year Texas career.

The Longhorns had a crowded backfield this season, with six different players tallying at least 50 carries. Warren, quarterback Sam Ehlinger -- the team's leading rusher -- and running backs Kyle Porter, Toneil Carter and Daniel Young and quarterback Shane Buechele all reached that mark. Carter and Young are freshmen, while Porter is a sophomore.