Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy met for several hours Tuesday in Dallas to gauge Gundy's interest in the Volunteers' coaching job, sources tell ESPN's Chris Low.

Tennessee officials aren't sure if Gundy will make a decision quickly or wait a day to decide his coaching future, sources tell Low.

If Gundy were to pursue the job at Tennessee, sources tell Low that the school is prepared to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the SEC. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who played at Tennessee, talked with Gundy by phone last week to pitch the job to him.

Tennessee's interest in Gundy was reported earlier Tuesday by radio station WNML in Knoxville.

Tennessee also has reached out to Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele about the Vols' head coaching job, multiple sources tell Low.

Gundy previously met with Tennessee officials back in 2013 when the Volunteers hired Butch Jones. A former quarterback at Oklahoma State, Gundy has been at his alma mater for 18 years, the last 13 as head coach.

Tennessee previously targeted Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who informed them he wasn't interested and plans to remain with the Blue Devils, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Tennessee targeted Cutcliffe after backing out of a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday, after a memorandum of understanding was signed by both Schiano and Tennessee athletic director John Currie. The news of Schiano's impending hiring triggered an angry response from Vols fans and state politicians, and Tennessee nixed the deal.