Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has had phone conversations with Tennessee representatives about the Volunteers' head coaching job, multiple sources have confirmed to ESPN's Chris Low.

Tennessee's interest in Gundy was reported earlier Tuesday by radio station WNML in Knoxville. According to WNML, Gundy has already interviewed with Tennessee.

Sources told Low, however, that Gundy has not met face-to-face with Tennessee officials.

Gundy met with Tennessee officials back in 2013 when the Volunteers hired Butch Jones. A former quarterback at Oklahoma State, Gundy has been at his alma mater for 18 years, the last 13 as head coach.

Tennessee previously targeted Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who informed them he wasn't interested and plans to remain with the Blue Devils, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Tennessee targeted Cutcliffe after backing out of a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday, after a memorandum of understanding was signed by both Schiano and Tennessee athletic director John Currie. The news of Schiano's impending hiring triggered an angry response from Vols fans and state politicians, and Tennessee nixed the deal.