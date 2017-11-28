A video showing Georgia Tech player Step Durham knocking out teammate Lance Austin with one punch has surfaced.

The video was obtained by TMZ Sports and shows a verbal dispute between the two starting cornerbacks.

In the video, Austin steps toward Durham, who pushes back at him. Durham then assumes a boxing posture and unleashes a single punch to Austin's jaw, sending him to the ground unconscious. Durham then comes over and tries to pick up his teammate when the video ends.

TMZ reports the altercation took place before spring practice at Georgia Tech's athletic facility.

"Georgia Tech's football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred. Discipline was handled internally," the school said in a statement.

Austin and Durham have played in all of the Yellow Jackets' games this season.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson contributed to this report.