AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson is considered day-to-day as he nurses a shoulder that knocked him out of last Saturday's win over Alabama.

No. 6 Auburn will play No. 7 Georgia in the SEC championship game this weekend in Atlanta.

Johnson, who leads the SEC in both yards and touchdowns from scrimmage, did not practice on Monday.

"He was better yesterday than he was the day before," Malzahn said.

Malzahn did leave the door open that even if Johnson didn't practice during the week he could still be available for the Georgia game.

"He's a great competitor, like I've said before," Malzahn said. "This is a big game. He'll do what he can [to get back]."

After the Alabama game, fullback Chandler Cox said, "There's no way we keep him out."

"He's a tough guy," Cox said, "and all you guys know that. I'm praying for him, we're all playing for him. But he'll be OK."

When Auburn beat then-No. 1-ranked Georgia 40-17 three weeks ago, Johnson ran for 167 yards on 32 carries and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass.