Everything you need to know about the Big Ten championship game

Wisconsin and Ohio State meet again at Lucas Oil Stadium in a rematch of the 2014 Big Ten Championship game. That one didn't go so well for the Badgers. Will the nation's stingiest defense and the sturdy legs of freshman running back Jonathan Taylor lead to a different result this time around for the fourth-ranked Badgers? Or can No. 8 Ohio State and veteran quarterback J.T. Barrett put themselves in position to make a third College Football Playoff trip in four years with another big win?

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's Big Ten heavyweight title fight.

Star player for Ohio State: DE Nick Bosa

The explosive sophomore pass-rusher tops the long list of standouts on the Buckeyes' roster this season. Bosa leads Ohio State with six sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, despite sharing playing time with the rest of a deep and talented defensive line group. He has a knack for forcing opposing quarterbacks into bad decisions. Big brother Joey Bosa had four tackles and a fumble recovery when Ohio State last faced the Badgers with a Big Ten title on the line. Nick could have an even bigger impact in this game.

Star player for Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor

As the true freshman out of New Jersey got rolling early this season, logic said that he would hit the wall or that his big numbers were largely the product of the Badgers' dominance at the line of scrimmage. Forget it. He ranks third nationally with 1,806 yards and 150.5 yards per game, and he deserves credit as the driving force of the Wisconsin offense. Taylor topped 100 yards in all four November games, his longest such stretch of the season. He needs 120 yards in two games to break Adrian Peterson's FBS freshman record. Taylor earned his spot as a Doak Walker Award finalist and fits among the best players on the field Saturday night.

Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor is the key cog in the Badgers' offense. He has rushed for 1,806 yards, averages 7 yards per carry and has scored 13 touchdowns. Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire

Player to watch for Ohio State: RB Mike Weber

Freshman running backs J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State and Taylor of Wisconsin will steal headlines in this game, but don't forget about last year's Big Ten rookie of the year. Weber battled injuries for most of this season before making the most of his opportunities down the stretch. He ran for 327 yards and five scores in the final three games of the regular season. If the Buckeyes can find a way to get both Weber and Dobbins rolling, the nation's best rushing defense might face its stiffest test to date.

Player to watch for Wisconsin: LB T.J. Edwards

Despite Wisconsin's position as the top-ranked defense nationally, it's difficult to find a bona fide star on this unit. Maybe that's because the defense is so good. Look hard, though, and inside linebacker T.J. Edwards stands out. A Butkus Award finalist, he teamed with Ryan Connelly to help lock down the middle of the field in the absence of star Jack Cichy, who was knocked out by injury in August. Edwards tied safety Joe Ferguson for the team lead with four interceptions and matched defensive end Garret Dooley's 11 tackles for loss. Edwards also broke up six passes and ranked second on the team in tackles. He requires Ohio State's full attention.

X factor for Ohio State: QB J.T. Barrett

All signs point to Barrett being healthy enough to play in Indianapolis for the first time in his decorated college career. The three-time captain left last week's win over Michigan with a knee injury, and his recovery this week might dictate some of Ohio State's game plan against Wisconsin. If Barrett can't play or is struggling with his knee during the game, coach Urban Meyer said he's confident that redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins (who led a comeback effort against the Wolverines) is capable of keeping the offense in gear.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett will likely play in the Big Ten title game after leaving the Buckeyes' win over Michigan in the third quarter on Saturday. How he fares passing against a tough Wisconsin defense could determine who wins the game. Icon Sportswire

X factor for Wisconsin: Poise under pressure

The Badgers play best on defense when backed into a corner. That hasn't happened often, but Wisconsin responds with resounding success when pressed, especially in the second half. See its road stomping of Nebraska in Week 6 and the response to Michigan's short-lived lead in Week 12. After its 17 turnovers and one blocked punt this season, Wisconsin has surrendered just three touchdowns and three field goals. It ranks No. 1 nationally in red zone defense, allowing opponents into the end zone at a 30 percent clip. How good is that? Among all FBS teams, only TCU also sits below 42 percent. If performance in pressure spots serves as an indicator, Jim Leonhard's group will be up to the challenge in Indy.

Where Ohio State is vulnerable: Special teams

Special teams have at times been an adventure for Ohio State this season. Kickoff coverage was a regular concern earlier in the season, especially after the Buckeyes gave up touchdowns to Penn State and Maryland in October. Personnel changes have helped there, but the Buckeyes also gave up a long punt return and missed a field goal against Michigan last weekend. Wisconsin hasn't had many big plays in the return game this season, but the Badgers have the athletes to take advantage of any mistakes, should they crop up at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Where Wisconsin is vulnerable: Passing to win

Expect Ohio State to sell out against Taylor and dare Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook to beat the Buckeyes with his left arm. Hornibrook might do it. His 8.8 yards per attempt ranks eighth among Power 5 quarterbacks. His efficiency rating is third in school history. Baker Mayfield and Nathan Stanley torched the Ohio State secondary. But in an honest moment, do you think Hornibrook is up to the task? His top receiver for most of this season, Quintez Cephus, is out. Wisconsin has not played from behind, trailing for less than nine minutes in the second half of two games and never in the fourth quarter. If Ohio State leads late and Hornibrook has to throw, the sophomore QB is perhaps a liability.

Matchup to watch: Barrett vs. the Wisconsin secondary

Let's assume Barrett is healthy. And if he isn't, what a shame after the Ohio State senior missed his only other shot to win a Big Ten title in 2014. The record-setting quarterback and his arsenal of receivers present a challenge for the Badgers' defensive backs unlike any they've seen. But Barrett also faces his biggest test. The Wisconsin secondary is aggressive in a way similar to Iowa's, which stymied Barrett. The Hawkeyes and Badgers, in fact, rank first and second nationally in passes defended. What's more, Wisconsin has been at its best of late, allowing opponents a 42.1 percent completion rate the past seven games while breaking up 43 passes with seven interceptions. The Buckeyes beat Michigan last week without much from Barrett. He threw for just 30 yards while dealing with the knee problem. It's tough to envision a similar path to success against Wisconsin, which hasn't allowed a run of longer than 28 yards this season. When Barrett is hot -- see the fourth quarter in Week 9 against Penn State -- he's as good as any QB. But he gets in a rut too often against strong competition. It's up to the Buckeyes' offensive line to slow a pass rush that leads the Big Ten with 37 sacks and give Barrett time to operate. Otherwise, Wisconsin's secondary might spoil his first and last shot at a conference crown.

What's at stake?

Wisconsin is all but guaranteed to punch its ticket to the program's first College Football Playoff appearance with a victory over Ohio State. The Badgers are the only undefeated Power 5 team remaining at the end of November, and beating a top-10 opponent should convince even the most hardened of doubters that Wisconsin's 12-0 record was not just the product of a weak schedule. An Ohio State win would provide at least a fighting chance for the Buckeyes to make another trip to the playoff semifinal round, but they would likely need some help from other conference championship games to squeeze into the top four. A loss for Meyer & Co. would certainly keep them from the playoff and would make this the first three-loss season of Meyer's tenure in Columbus.