GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- New Florida coach Dan Mullen has dismissed defensive coordinator Randy Shannon and five other assistants, the Associated Press is reporting.

The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the Gators have not publicly announced the personnel moves. The person says Mullen also parted ways with embattled offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, defensive backs coach Corey Bell, receivers coach Kerry Dixon, tight ends coach Greg Nord and defensive assistant Robb Akey.

Offensive line coach Brad Davis, defensive line coach Chris Rumph, running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and linebackers coach Tim Skipper remain on staff, at least for now. They are expected to be on the road recruiting this week.

Mullen also hired longtime assistants Billy Gonzales and John Hevesy.

Gonzales and Hevesy each spent at least 10 years working with Mullen, including several years in Gainesville.

Mullen take over for Jim McElwain, who was fired earlier in the season and replaced on an interim basis by Shannon.

McElwain will receive a $7.5 million buyout that will be spread across six payments between now and 2021. He will get the first installment, a $3.75 million "transition payment," Friday. McElwain's original buyout would have been a little more than $12.5 million, an amount the team and coach negotiated after he failed to produce evidence of alleged death threats in late October.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.