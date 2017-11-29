Wait, Wisconsin is ... fast and furious?

Each of the Power 5 conferences will have its championship this week, and the committee will be watching closely. Take a look at who will win each game, according to the Football Power Index. (0:59)

MADISON, Wis. -- If you've followed Wisconsin for the past quarter-century, you know the program's formula: big, strong, smart players executing well-crafted schemes designed to overpower opponents.

You also know how the last chapter often goes: Badgers meet faster team. Badgers put up good fight. Badgers lose on talent and come up just shy of national title contention. It's a script some might already be writing before No. 4 Wisconsin takes on No. 8 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night in Indianapolis.

If the favored Buckeyes win, the script goes, it'll be because they have more speed and more explosive players who were once much higher-rated recruits than the Badgers. Similar things were written after Wisconsin fell to Penn State in last year's Big Ten title game.

But there's a twist with this Wisconsin team. The Badgers are fast and furious. Their top-ranked defense has enough speed, especially at linebacker, to track down anyone, including the Buckeyes. Wisconsin's offense also can make explosive plays, and not just Jonathan Taylor, who, fairly or unfairly, gets grouped with previous Badger backs who were celebrated more for their power than their speed. A young group of receivers recently emerged to stretch defenses and provide chunk plays to help a run-heavy offense.

Wisconsin has had speedy players before, but the collective trait stands out. Even Lou Holtz noticed when he stopped by a preseason practice, telling UW athletic director and former coach Barry Alvarez that the Badgers "can run with anybody."

"You want to be as fast as you can," coach Paul Chryst said, "and we've got some guys who can run."

As the Badgers enter the final leg of the playoff race, they know they can keep up.

"When you think of Wisconsin, you think of tough running backs, power, things like that," wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. "But we're trying to change that. We're trying to show people we're fast on the outside, too."

Pryor, a redshirt freshman, forms an exciting young troika with sophomore A.J. Taylor and freshman Danny Davis. The three have accounted for seven of Wisconsin's past eight pass plays stretching 20 yards or longer. Pryor also has touchdown runs of 32 yards against Michigan and 25 against Iowa. This big-play prowess has helped since top receiver Quintez Cephus suffered a season-ending leg injury in a Nov. 4 win against Indiana. At the time of his injury, Cephus had accounted for seven receptions of 20 yards or longer, the most on the team.

After Wisconsin's Nov. 18 win over Michigan, Davis talked about his desire to "win with speed." His first career catch went for 35 yards against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 9. His second went for 50 yards the next week at BYU. Although tight end Troy Fumagalli leads the team in receptions, Davis, Taylor and Pryor each average better than 14 yards per catch.

"I know they're going to do everything they can to fight for the ball and make sure we get it," quarterback Alex Hornibrook said, "and then after the catch, they do some things that are pretty special, too."

D'Cota Dixon and the Wisconsin defense have been making their impact felt all season. The Badgers' defense ranks first or second nationally in points allowed, yards allowed, rush yards allowed and pass yards allowed. Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire

Wisconsin's defense is doing special things, too, ranking first or second nationally in points allowed, yards allowed, rush yards allowed and pass yards allowed. The Badgers have allowed 10 or fewer points in half their games and just five touchdowns in their past seven contests. Although Wisconsin has been a top defense the past three seasons, speed is taking this year's group to the next level.

Need proof? Look at the linebackers, especially T.J. Edwards, who is tied for the team lead with four interceptions, and Ryan Connelly, Wisconsin's top tackler. The two have combined for 21 tackles for loss. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard also loves the athleticism he has with linebackers Garret Dooley, Andrew Van Ginkel and Leon Jacobs, who has hopscotched positions throughout his career but once tracked down Melvin Gordon on a long run in practice. Jacobs is thriving this season as a starting outside linebacker, recording 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

"All those guys can run," Leonhard said. "They can chase plays down. It's not just a power game. Get us out of the box, and you've got us right where you want us. We don't feel that way with that group."

No player reflects the new Wisconsin and the program's developmental roots more than Connelly, a 228-pound outside linebacker. He played quarterback in high school and received no FBS interest, so he walked on at Wisconsin. After showing bursts last season, in which he started eight games, Connelly has become a blur of speed and aggression this fall, always around the ball.

"That guy is bouncing around the field 100 miles an hour," Edwards said.

Connelly perfectly complements Edwards, a Butkus Award finalist who is bigger (244 pounds) and admittedly a bit slower but who also uses his speed to reach the action.

"He's not afraid to throw his body around," Leonhard said of Connelly. "He plays at a high rate of speed, so when he hits something, there's usually pretty good contact. He trusts his athleticism, and he just plays fast."

Badgers players and coaches are aware of how they're viewed, how they're included in the still popular belief that the Big Ten's best can't run with the best from other leagues. Fullback Austin Ramesh, who had a 41-yard gain on a jet sweep at Minnesota -- yes, Wisconsin runs its fullbacks on jet sweeps -- said Wisconsin "might not win the combine competition" against most of its opponents but added, "We're not a slow team."

Wisconsin running backs are known more for their power than speed, but Jonathan Taylor is changing all that. The freshman, though not opposed to lowering his shoulder, has used his speed to run for 1,806 yards and 13 TDs. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Leonhard recently detailed how Wisconsin's defense matches up athletically at all three levels, highlighting players such as end Alec James, free safety Natrell Jamerson, cornerback Derrick Tindal and linebackers Jacobs, Van Ginkel and Connelly. He then paused and added, "I don't know if this conversation can really apply to the Big Ten. It doesn't really fit the narrative of the big, slow Big Ten anymore."

Leonhard played in a different Big Ten when he starred for Wisconsin at safety from 2002 to 2004. Only Purdue and Northwestern ran spread offenses then, so power mattered more than speed, and Wisconsin had plenty of it. Four Badgers defensive linemen were drafted in 2005.

"It's more of a space game [now]," Leonhard said. "Everyone is trying to find athletic players at all positions, and we obviously put a premium on the physicality and how we want to play up front, but you need athletes who can run around the field and make plays."

Connelly thinks speed can cover mistakes. Although the Badgers are strong tacklers and seemingly always in the right position, their pursuit en masse can stop the running back or receiver who breaks free.

"That's what's going to win you games," Connelly said.

Wisconsin has won every game this season, recording the first 12-0 start in team history. But to get rid of the annoying labels once and for all -- really, really good but not quite elite; solid and smart but athletically limited -- the Badgers need to beat Ohio State and secure a College Football Playoff spot.

From time to time, Leonhard will show players video of top college and NFL defenses, the best statistically and athletically. He'll tell the group, "This is what the best is doing. Can we do that? Is that how we play?"

On Saturday in Indianapolis, Wisconsin hopes to deliver the answer.