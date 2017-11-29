COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State coaches and players say defensive coordinator Greg Schiano handled the uproar in Tennessee this weekend caused by his potential hire as Volunteers head coach "like a man's man" and that he has moved on to preparing for the Big Ten championship game this weekend against Wisconsin.

Schiano was signed to a memorandum of understanding to fill Tennessee's vacant head-coaching position on Sunday, according to ESPN's Chris Low. After significant backlash from fans, alumni and state politicians, Tennessee backed out of the deal.

Buckeyes players said Schiano briefly addressed the situation before starting practice this week and quickly pivoted to preparing for a matchup against the No. 4 Badgers in Indianapolis on Saturday night. Schiano was not one of the Buckeyes assistants who spoke to reporters after Tuesday night's practice in Columbus. His colleagues said that behind the scenes Schiano took the Tennessee news in stride.

"He handled it like you would expect because he's a man's man," defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs said. "I've learned from him. I'm proud of him. I think he's one of the finest people I've ever been around."

Coombs said he didn't want to go into detail about how Schiano and the rest of the Ohio State staff reacted as protestors voiced their concerns about the coach on social media and in campus protests in Knoxville. He added: "If I was ever in that situation I would hope to handle it that well. I don't know that I would."

Protestors in Tennessee weren't happy with Schiano's track record as a head coach in college and the NFL, but they said their main complaint was his time as an assistant at Penn State. His name was mentioned in a 2015 deposition by ex-Nittany Lions assistant Mike McQueary in the case of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted of sexually assaulting young boys.

Schiano has denied he knew of or had witnessed any of Sandusky's illegal acts. Police never sought to charge Schiano with a crime, and no victim of Sandusky has made claims against the current Buckeyes coordinator.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and head coach Urban Meyer each defended Schiano's integrity and character earlier this week. On Tuesday, defensive players and assistant coaches shared similar sentiments.

"I disagree with messing with someone's reputation," said redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis, who added that he wasn't aware of what was going on with Schiano until Monday. "He's a great coach and a great person. I respect him. From what I know he's a man of faith. He always preaches that to us. He's just overall a great coach and great leader."

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said he made sure his wife checked in with Schiano's family as Sunday unfolded. Wilson joined the Buckeyes this winter after he lost his head-coaching job at Indiana amid some complaints about the way he treated players.

"When you live in a public world there are a lot of things reported that aren't accurate. We've been a part of that. We know that," Wilson said Tuesday. "My family reached out saying we know your family is hurting. When you get those personal attacks sometimes it affects your children and your wife. ... He's an awesome man and he's a tremendous coach."