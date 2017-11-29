Mike Gundy has decided to stay at Oklahoma State after meeting earlier Tuesday in Dallas with Tennessee athletic director John Currie about the Volunteers' head-coaching vacancy, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Gundy took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce his intentions.

A former Cowboys quarterback, Gundy, 50, has spent 23 of his 28 years in coaching at Oklahoma State, the last 13 as head coach. Since 2010, he has led the Cowboys to at least 10 wins five times and guided them to an outright Big 12 title in 2011.

Oklahoma State is one of only seven schools to appear in every set of College Football Playoff rankings since 2015. The Cowboys (9-3) are No. 19 this week.

This is the second time that Tennessee has made a run at Gundy. The Vols also met with him prior to hiring Butch Jones in 2013, but Gundy also decided then to remain at his alma mater.

The Vols were prepared to make Gundy one of the highest-paid coaches in the SEC, sources said Tuesday.

Tennessee also has reached out to Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele about the job, according to multiple sources. The Volunteers fired Jones on Nov. 12.