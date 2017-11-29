Michigan wide receiver Drake Harris announced Tuesday that he had been granted his release from the school and will seek a graduate transfer.

A fifth-year senior next season, Harris joins quarterback Wilton Speight as players transferring away from Michigan for their final year of eligibility.

Harris said he was asked to come back to the team but felt as though his best option was to get a fresh start with a new program.

In an Instagram post, Harris thanked former coach Brady Hoke for giving him his dream of playing at Michigan and thanked Jim Harbaugh for "helping me expound my athletic abilities and mold me into the athlete that I am today."

The former four-star recruit dealt with a hamstring injury his first season and never really got on track after that. He finished his time at Michigan, after briefly switching to defensive back and then back to receiver, with nine receptions for 60 yards.

Harris' decision to transfer is final, but reports of freshman offensive lineman Ja'Raymond Hall also making the decision to leave the program might have been premature. Hall might still end up leaving the university, but he tweeted that he has not made a final decision.

Hall, an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2017 class, has yet to see game action for the Wolverines.